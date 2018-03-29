Critical Comparison: Ambev (ABEV) versus Its Rivals

Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “BEVERAGES” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ambev to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambev’s competitors have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ambev and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev 15.68% 24.16% 14.10% Ambev Competitors -19.45% -49.35% -7.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambev and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev $15.01 billion $2.30 billion 48.40 Ambev Competitors $7.33 billion $719.00 million -1.31

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Ambev is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Ambev shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ambev pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ambev pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 34.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ambev and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambev 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ambev Competitors 309 1444 1693 64 2.43

Ambev currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies have a potential upside of 8.78%. Given Ambev’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ambev is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Ambev beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada. The Company markets products under various brand names, such as Adriatica, Brahma, Leffe, Budweiser, Corona, PepsiCo and Lipton. It is a subsidiary of Interbrew International BV.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.