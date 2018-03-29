Critical Contrast: AptarGroup (ATR) and Greif (GEF)

AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) and Greif (NYSE:GEF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get AptarGroup alerts:

This table compares AptarGroup and Greif’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 8.91% 16.97% 7.50% Greif 4.56% 16.63% 5.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of AptarGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Greif shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of AptarGroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Greif shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AptarGroup has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greif has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AptarGroup and Greif, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 1 6 1 0 2.00 Greif 1 1 3 0 2.40

AptarGroup currently has a consensus target price of $84.14, indicating a potential downside of 5.76%. Greif has a consensus target price of $62.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.22%. Given Greif’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greif is more favorable than AptarGroup.

Dividends

AptarGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Greif pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. AptarGroup pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greif pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AptarGroup has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AptarGroup and Greif’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $2.47 billion 2.24 $220.03 million $3.42 26.06 Greif $3.64 billion 0.68 $118.60 million $2.88 17.97

AptarGroup has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greif. Greif is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AptarGroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Greif on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc. is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma and Food + Beverage. It offers various dispensing and sealing solutions. Its primary products are dispensing pumps, closures, aerosol valves and elastomeric primary packaging components. Its elastomeric components also include pre filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, as well as dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. Its Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets, and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc. is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services. The Paper Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of containerboard, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers and other corrugated products. The Flexible Products & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of flexible intermediate bulk containers and related services on a global basis. The Land Management segment is involved in the management and sale of timber. As of October 31, 2016, the Company had operations in over 45 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.