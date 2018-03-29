Critical Contrast: Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) and Its Peers

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “BEVERAGES” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Craft Brew Alliance to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Craft Brew Alliance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Craft Brew Alliance 0 3 2 0 2.40 Craft Brew Alliance Competitors 309 1444 1694 64 2.43

Craft Brew Alliance currently has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.68%. As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies have a potential upside of 8.85%. Given Craft Brew Alliance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Craft Brew Alliance is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Craft Brew Alliance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Craft Brew Alliance $207.46 million $9.52 million 37.96 Craft Brew Alliance Competitors $7.33 billion $719.00 million -1.31

Craft Brew Alliance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Craft Brew Alliance. Craft Brew Alliance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Craft Brew Alliance has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Craft Brew Alliance’s rivals have a beta of 0.57, indicating that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Craft Brew Alliance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Craft Brew Alliance 4.59% 2.13% 1.26% Craft Brew Alliance Competitors -19.45% -49.35% -7.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Craft Brew Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Craft Brew Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Craft Brew Alliance rivals beat Craft Brew Alliance on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. is a craft brewing company that is engaged in brewing, branding and bringing to market American craft beers. The Company operates through two segments: Beer Related operations, which include the brewing operations and related domestic and international beer and cider sales of its Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Omission beer brands, and Square Mile cider brand, and Pubs operations, which include its approximately five pubs, over four of which are located adjacent to its Beer Related operations, as well as other merchandise sales, and sales of its beers directly to customers. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes the Kona Brewing Company, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Redhook Brewery, Omission Beer and Square Mile Cider Company brand families, along with partner brands Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers and Resignation Brewery. Its brews its beers using hops, malted barley, wheat, rye and other natural traditional and nontraditional ingredients.

