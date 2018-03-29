Energizer (NYSE:ENR) vs. Its Peers Critical Contrast

Energizer (NYSE: ENR) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Energizer to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Energizer alerts:

This table compares Energizer and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $1.76 billion $201.50 million 22.38 Energizer Competitors $7.93 billion $546.24 million 9.20

Energizer’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Energizer. Energizer is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Energizer pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Energizer pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 49.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 9.40% 274.69% 10.55% Energizer Competitors 7.50% 77.93% 7.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Energizer and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 1 3 4 0 2.38 Energizer Competitors 98 580 704 34 2.48

Energizer presently has a consensus target price of $60.29, indicating a potential upside of 0.03%. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies have a potential upside of 18.85%. Given Energizer’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energizer has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energizer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Energizer has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energizer beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Company offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air and silver oxide constructions. These products are sold under the Energizer and Eveready brands in the performance, premium and price segments and include primary, rechargeable, specialty and hearing aid products. It manufactures, distributes and markets lighting products, including headlights, lanterns, kid’s lights and area lights.

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.