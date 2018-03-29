Critical Contrast: Foresight Energy (FELP) and China Coal Energy (CCOZY)

Foresight Energy (NYSE: FELP) and China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Energy and China Coal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Energy -18.78% -3.93% -1.18% China Coal Energy 5.27% 3.61% 1.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foresight Energy and China Coal Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Energy $954.53 million 0.54 -$215.23 million ($1.53) -2.32 China Coal Energy $12.01 billion 0.14 $258.12 million $0.82 10.16

China Coal Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Energy. Foresight Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Coal Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Foresight Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. China Coal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Foresight Energy pays out -15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Coal Energy pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Foresight Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Foresight Energy and China Coal Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00 China Coal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Foresight Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 36.15%. Given Foresight Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Foresight Energy is more favorable than China Coal Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Foresight Energy has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Coal Energy has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Foresight Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Coal Energy beats Foresight Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP is engaged in the mining and marketing of coal from reserves and operations located in the Illinois Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the Company controlled 2.1 billion tons of coal in the state of Illinois. Its reserves consist principally of three contiguous blocks of uniform, thick, high heat content (high Btu) thermal coal, which are used for longwall operations. The Company operates four underground mining complexes in the Illinois Basin, including Williamson, Sugar Camp, Hillsboro and Macoupin. Its mining complexes operate in the Illinois Basin with approximately two located in Southern Illinois and over two located in Central Illinois. Williamson, Sugar Camp and Hillsboro are longwall operations, and Macoupin is a continuous miner operation. The Company markets and sells its coal to electric utility and industrial companies in the eastern half of the United States as well as internationally (primarily into Europe).

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited engages in the production and sale of coal in the Peoples Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical Product, and Mining Machinery segments. The company primarily offers thermal and coking coal. It is also involved in the production and sale of coke, methanol, urea, olefin, synthetic ammonia, and other coal chemical products; design, research and development, manufacture, and sale of coal mining machinery and equipment; provision of after-sales services; and production and sale of electricity, as well as primary aluminum. In addition, the company provides coal mining, investment management, and tendering services; imports and exports coal products; and grants loans and takes deposits. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. China Coal Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Coal Group Corporation.

