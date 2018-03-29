Critical Contrast: GP Strategies (GPX) and Capella Education (CPLA)

GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) and Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Capella Education pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. GP Strategies does not pay a dividend. Capella Education pays out 88.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GP Strategies and Capella Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies $509.21 million 0.72 $12.89 million $0.76 29.21 Capella Education $440.41 million 2.31 $23.50 million $1.94 44.97

Capella Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GP Strategies. GP Strategies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capella Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of GP Strategies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Capella Education shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of GP Strategies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Capella Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GP Strategies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capella Education has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GP Strategies and Capella Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Capella Education 0 1 3 0 2.75

GP Strategies presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.63%. Capella Education has a consensus target price of $90.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. Given GP Strategies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than Capella Education.

Profitability

This table compares GP Strategies and Capella Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies 2.53% 11.65% 6.17% Capella Education 5.34% 18.53% 14.32%

Summary

Capella Education beats GP Strategies on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (GP Strategies) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of sales and technical training, e-learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. The Company operates in five segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, RWD and Energy Services. Its clients include companies and governmental and other commercial customers in a variety of industries. It serves companies in the automotive, steel, oil and gas, power, chemical, electronics and technology, manufacturing, software, financial, retail, healthcare and food and beverage industries, as well as government agencies. On December 31, 2011, GP Strategies Corporation merged with and into its operating subsidiary, General Physics Corporation (General Physics). In April 2014, the Company acquired Effective-People and Effective-Learning companies.

About Capella Education

Capella Education Company is an education services company. The Company provides direct path between learning and employment through its online postsecondary education offerings and through programs to develop job-ready skills for demand markets. The company’s segments include post-secondary segment and job-ready skills segment. The post-secondary segment has Capella University (the University) and Sophia Learning, LLC (Sophia). The job-ready skills segment has Capella Learning Solutions, LLC (CLS), Hackbright Academy, Inc. (Hackbright) and DevMountain, LLC (DevMountain). The Company’s program offers six markets, which include public service leadership; nursing and health sciences; social and behavioral sciences; business and technology; education and undergraduate studies. Capella University offers over 1,940 online courses and approximately 50 academic programs with approximately 150 specializations to approximately 38,000 learners.

