Critical Contrast: Isramco (ISRL) vs. Delek US (DK)

Isramco (NASDAQ: ISRL) and Delek US (NYSE:DK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Isramco and Delek US’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco $65.94 million 4.28 -$24.31 million N/A N/A Delek US $7.27 billion 0.47 $288.80 million $3.42 11.90

Delek US has higher revenue and earnings than Isramco.

Profitability

This table compares Isramco and Delek US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco -36.84% -4,851.65% -18.41% Delek US 3.99% 5.99% 2.10%

Volatility & Risk

Isramco has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek US has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Isramco and Delek US, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isramco 0 0 0 0 N/A Delek US 1 3 10 2 2.81

Delek US has a consensus price target of $38.85, indicating a potential downside of 4.53%. Given Delek US’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delek US is more favorable than Isramco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Isramco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Delek US shares are held by institutional investors. 73.3% of Isramco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Delek US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Delek US pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Isramco does not pay a dividend. Delek US pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Delek US beats Isramco on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isramco

Isramco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Segment, and Production services Segment. The Company also operates a production services company that provides a range of onshore production services to oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies conducting operations in the United States. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Segment is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Production services Segment is engaged in rig-based and workover services, well completion and recompletion services, plugging and abandonment of wells and other ancillary oilfield services.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company. The Company has a broad platform consisting of refining, logistics, retail and wholesale marketing, renewables and asphalt operations. It operates through five segments: refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable and retail. Its refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day. The Logistics segment gathers, transports and stores crude oil, as well as markets, distributes transports and stores refined production in the southeast United States and West Texas. Its asphalt operations consist of 14 owned or operated asphalt terminals serving markets from Tennessee to the west coast. Its Renewables segment consists of plants in Texas and Arkansas that produce biodiesel fuel. The Company’s convenience store retail business operates approximately 300 convenience stores.

