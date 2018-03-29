Financial Analysis: Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) vs. Seagate Technology (STX)

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DVMT) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Seagate Technology pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dell Technologies does not pay a dividend. Seagate Technology pays out 114.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Dell Technologies and Seagate Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dell Technologies -4.74% 22.63% 3.19% Seagate Technology 6.10% 93.35% 13.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dell Technologies and Seagate Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dell Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Seagate Technology 3 20 4 1 2.11

Dell Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.87%. Seagate Technology has a consensus target price of $51.77, suggesting a potential downside of 9.99%. Given Dell Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dell Technologies is more favorable than Seagate Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Dell Technologies has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagate Technology has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of Dell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Seagate Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Dell Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Seagate Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dell Technologies and Seagate Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dell Technologies $78.66 billion 0.71 -$3.73 billion ($7.10) -10.20 Seagate Technology $10.77 billion 1.52 $772.00 million $2.20 26.15

Seagate Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dell Technologies. Dell Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seagate Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seagate Technology beats Dell Technologies on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc., formerly Denali Holding Inc., is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware. Its offerings include hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks and tablets, and peripherals, such as monitors, printers and projectors, as well as third-party software and peripherals. The ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ESG hardware. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells and supports a range of products and services.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles. The company offers external backup storage solutions under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the Maxtor and LaCie brand names available in capacities up to 120 terabytes. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

