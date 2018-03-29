Critical Survey: Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) vs. Its Rivals

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ: CTWS) is one of 17 public companies in the “UTIL-WATER SPLY” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Connecticut Water Service to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Connecticut Water Service pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Connecticut Water Service pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 55.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Connecticut Water Service has raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Connecticut Water Service has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connecticut Water Service’s rivals have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Connecticut Water Service and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connecticut Water Service 0 1 0 0 2.00 Connecticut Water Service Competitors 95 267 285 17 2.34

Connecticut Water Service currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.79%. As a group, “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies have a potential upside of 6.42%. Given Connecticut Water Service’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Connecticut Water Service has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Connecticut Water Service and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connecticut Water Service $113.85 million $25.05 million 28.71 Connecticut Water Service Competitors $3.27 billion $157.36 million 11.99

Connecticut Water Service’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Connecticut Water Service. Connecticut Water Service is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Connecticut Water Service and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connecticut Water Service 21.04% 9.62% 3.00% Connecticut Water Service Competitors 8.27% 9.06% 2.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of Connecticut Water Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Connecticut Water Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Connecticut Water Service rivals beat Connecticut Water Service on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc. is a non-operating holding company. The Company’s income is derived from the earnings of its subsidiary companies, including The Connecticut Water Company (Connecticut Water), The Maine Water Company (Maine Water), New England Water Utility Services, Inc. (NEWUS),The Avon Water Company (AWC) and Chester Realty Company (Chester Realty). It operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Activities segment consists of its regulated water activities to supply public drinking water to customers. The Real Estate Transactions segment involves the sale or donation for income tax benefits of its real estate holdings. Services and Rentals segment provides contracted services to water and wastewater utilities and other clients, and also leases certain of the Company’s properties to third parties through unregulated companies in the State of Connecticut and through Maine Water in the State of Maine.

