Critical Survey: OSI Systems (OSIS) versus Its Peers

OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) is one of 156 public companies in the “ELECTRONICS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare OSI Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OSI Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 OSI Systems Competitors 460 2502 3899 181 2.54

OSI Systems presently has a consensus target price of $88.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.43%. As a group, “ELECTRONICS” companies have a potential upside of 12.88%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems’ peers have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems -2.06% 12.78% 5.51% OSI Systems Competitors -27.32% -7.74% -1.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OSI Systems and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $960.95 million $21.07 million -56.57 OSI Systems Competitors $4.31 billion $334.76 million 50.00

OSI Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than OSI Systems. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of shares of all “ELECTRONICS” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of OSI Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “ELECTRONICS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OSI Systems beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The company's Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

