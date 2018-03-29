Critical Survey: PepsiCo (PEP) and Pernod Ricard (PDRDY)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

PepsiCo pays an annual dividend of $3.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. PepsiCo pays out 95.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of PepsiCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of PepsiCo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PepsiCo and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepsiCo 7.65% 61.14% 9.71% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PepsiCo and Pernod Ricard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepsiCo 0 8 5 0 2.38 Pernod Ricard 0 1 3 0 2.75

PepsiCo presently has a consensus price target of $122.23, suggesting a potential upside of 11.77%. Given PepsiCo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PepsiCo is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Volatility and Risk

PepsiCo has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PepsiCo and Pernod Ricard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepsiCo $63.53 billion 2.44 $4.86 billion $3.37 32.45 Pernod Ricard $9.82 billion 4.51 $1.52 billion N/A N/A

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Pernod Ricard.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Pernod Ricard on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc. is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA). The FLNA segment includes its branded food and snack businesses in the United States and Canada. The QFNA segment includes its cereal, rice, pasta and other branded food businesses in the United States and Canada. The NAB segment includes its beverage businesses in the United States and Canada. The Latin America segment includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America. The ESSA segment includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa. The AMENA segment includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers liqueurs, sparkling wines, brandy, tequila, rum, vodka, bitters, gin, cognac, anise-based spirits, wine-based aperitifs, champagne, whisky, and ouzo. Its brand portfolio includes Absolut Vodka and Chivas Regal; Ballantines, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, and Havana Club; Martell Cognac, G.H.Mumm, The Glenlivet, Perrier-Jouët, and Royal Salute; and Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob's Creek, and Kenwood. The company also markets its products under local brands, including Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagrams Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagrams Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser's, and Wyborowa. Pernod Ricard SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

