Analyzing Thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and Thyssenkrupp (TYEKF)

Thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS: TYEKF) and Thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Thyssenkrupp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thyssenkrupp and Thyssenkrupp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thyssenkrupp 1 0 0 0 1.00 Thyssenkrupp 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thyssenkrupp and Thyssenkrupp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thyssenkrupp $45.80 billion 0.35 -$718.18 million ($1.16) -22.33 Thyssenkrupp $45.79 billion 0.36 -$718.18 million ($1.15) -22.84

Thyssenkrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thyssenkrupp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Thyssenkrupp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Thyssenkrupp does not pay a dividend. Thyssenkrupp pays out -10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thyssenkrupp and Thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thyssenkrupp -1.39% -18.85% -1.30% Thyssenkrupp -1.52% 4.19% 0.33%

Summary

Thyssenkrupp beats Thyssenkrupp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The companys Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. This segments products include assembled camshafts, powertrain crankshafts, steering and damping systems, net-machined crankshafts, engine components, steering columns and shafts, steering gears, slewing bearings, crawlers, crawler components, and springs and stabilizers, as well as cylinder head modules with integrated camshafts. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The companys Industrial Solutions segment offers engineering and construction services, as well as ship building services. This segment provides engineering services for the design and construction of chemical plants, refineries, and other industrial facilities; equipment for the cement and minerals industries; and machinery and systems for the mining, processing, handling, and transportation of raw materials and minerals, as well as car body and final assembly equipment for automotive manufacturers and suppliers. Its Materials Services segment distributes materials, including metals, alloys, minerals, industrial gases, and coke; and provides technical and infrastructure services in railway equipment, civil engineering, port construction, plant, and steel mill services. The companys Steel Europe segment offers flat carbon steel for use in the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, and packaging sectors. Its Steel Americas segment engages in the production, processing, and marketing of steel products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The companys Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. This segments products include assembled camshafts, powertrain crankshafts, steering and damping systems, net-machined crankshafts, engine components, steering columns and shafts, steering gears, slewing bearings, crawlers, crawler components, and springs and stabilizers, as well as cylinder head modules with integrated camshafts. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The companys Industrial Solutions segment offers engineering and construction services, as well as ship building services. This segment provides engineering services for the design and construction of chemical plants, refineries, and other industrial facilities; equipment for the cement and minerals industries; and machinery and systems for the mining, processing, handling, and transportation of raw materials and minerals, as well as car body and final assembly equipment for automotive manufacturers and suppliers. Its Materials Services segment distributes materials, including metals, alloys, minerals, industrial gases, and coke; and provides technical and infrastructure services in railway equipment, civil engineering, port construction, plant, and steel mill services. The companys Steel Europe segment offers flat carbon steel for use in the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, and packaging sectors. Its Steel Americas segment engages in the production, processing, and marketing of steel products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.