CrowdCoin (CRC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.25 Million

CrowdCoin (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, CrowdCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CrowdCoin has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $11,598.00 worth of CrowdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00011450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinsMarkets.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002820 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00104021 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007041 BTC.

CrowdCoin Coin Profile

CrowdCoin (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. CrowdCoin’s total supply is 1,739,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,300 coins. CrowdCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrowdCoin_CRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CrowdCoin is /r/CrowdCoinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdCoin’s official website is crowdcoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “CraftCoin (CRC) is a cryptocurrency based on Litecoin. CraftCoin was designed to be a portable in-game currency for Minecraft servers. The currency is used to buy in-game items on minecraft servers, and can be instantly transferred to any other Minecraft server that supports CraftCoin. Best of all it is absolutely free for anybody to use for private and commercial use. “

Buying and Selling CrowdCoin

CrowdCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinsMarkets. It is not currently possible to purchase CrowdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

