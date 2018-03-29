Crown (CCK) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.20

News headlines about Crown (NYSE:CCK) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crown earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.301509333765 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. 1,448,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,751. Crown has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6,739.64, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Crown had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Crown will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

