Insider Buying: Crown Mining (CVE:CWM) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Crown Mining (CVE:CWM) Director James Neville Fairbairn acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.

Crown Mining (CVE:CWM) traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,785. The company has a market cap of $6.84, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -3.08. Crown Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.28.

Get Crown Mining alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/crown-mining-corp-cwm-director-acquires-c19000-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Crown Mining Company Profile

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Moonlight property that consists of 208 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 4,000 acres located in the Plumas County, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.