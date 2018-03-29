Cryptopay Price Reaches $0.0474 on Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $2,654.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00739902 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00145472 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029927 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,386,272 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

