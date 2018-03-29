CryptoPing Hits Market Cap of $3.03 Million (CRYPTO:PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00004101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Tidex and HitBTC. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $110,242.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

