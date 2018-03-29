Crystal Clear Price Reaches $0.0460 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Crystal Clear has a total market capitalization of $235,500.00 and $1,745.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crystal Clear has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Crystal Clear token can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00734643 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014084 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00145756 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00029724 BTC.

About Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear ‘s launch date was July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,123,099 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io.

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

