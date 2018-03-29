Cube (AUTO) Price Tops $0.0125

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Cube has a market cap of $78.57 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cube has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. One Cube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00736544 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013913 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00143847 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,274,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

