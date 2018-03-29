Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) and Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPIX) is one of 636 public companies in the “DRUGS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cumberland Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

34.7% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “DRUGS” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “DRUGS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -19.39% -1.55% -1.14% Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,656.50% -134.55% -29.68%

Volatility & Risk

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 0.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Competitors 3253 10284 26196 740 2.60

As a group, “DRUGS” companies have a potential upside of 41.97%. Given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $41.15 million -$7.97 million -13.40 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.78 billion $140.31 million -6.60

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Cumberland) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of branded prescription products. The Company operates through specialty pharmaceutical products segment. The Company’s product portfolio includes Acetadote (acetylcysteine) Injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) Injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for Oral Solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak, (omeprazole, clarithromycin, amoxicillin) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection and related duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol (conivaptan) Injection to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Hepatoren (ifetroban) Injection, and Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsules for the treatment of patients with aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease (AERD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.