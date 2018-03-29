Curecoin (CURE) Achieves Market Cap of $5.62 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $28,660.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.01627320 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004268 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015189 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001541 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025840 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 23,858,315 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

