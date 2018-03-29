Cytosorbents (CTSO) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.10

Media coverage about Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cytosorbents earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.9476852774136 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.77. 192,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,682. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $210.72, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 118.07% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 million. equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSO shares. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

In other Cytosorbents news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 12,400 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $96,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 11,176 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $92,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,080 shares of company stock valued at $433,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corporation is a critical care focused immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in commercializing its product, CytoSorb, which is a blood purification technology with focus in preventing or treating multiple organ failure. The Company’s purification technologies are based on biocompatible, porous polymer beads that remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption.

