D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 5,582 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Diageo by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE DEO) opened at $135.11 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $113.67 and a 52 week high of $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.4232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

