Daktronics (DAKT) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Press coverage about Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Daktronics earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.7353353447965 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

DAKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Sidoti began coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Daktronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.27, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Daktronics’s dividend payout ratio is 121.74%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc is a supplier of electronic scoreboards, electronic display systems, digital messaging solutions, software and services for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

