Dana Inc (DAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Dana posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DAN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dana from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 40,339 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,348,129.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Aghili sold 12,624 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $418,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,954.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,602 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dana by 458.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 350,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 287,310 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dana by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,506,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,198,000 after buying an additional 117,044 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Dana by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 250,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Dana (NYSE DAN) traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. 451,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,769. The stock has a market cap of $3,809.18, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.79. Dana has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This is a boost from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Dana announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, formerly Dana Holding Corporation, is a global provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The Company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Driveline Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies.

