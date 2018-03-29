DAO.Casino (BET) Price Reaches $0.0239 on Top Exchanges

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $3.99 million and $564.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00027229 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00099466 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

