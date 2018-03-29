DAO.Casino Reaches Market Cap of $3.97 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $3.97 million and $44.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00027634 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00101023 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

