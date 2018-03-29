Dara Bazzano Sells 6,860 Shares of Gap Inc (GPS) Stock

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) VP Dara Bazzano sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $221,715.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $157,042.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dara Bazzano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Dara Bazzano sold 4,066 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,244.00.

Gap Inc (NYSE GPS) opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,872.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. GAP had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on GAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on GAP from $21.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in GAP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,739,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $604,222,000 after buying an additional 1,142,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GAP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,130,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,458,000 after buying an additional 810,280 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in GAP by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,381,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,643,000 after buying an additional 729,000 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,231,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $178,189,000 after buying an additional 1,283,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GAP by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,159,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,288,000 after buying an additional 155,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

