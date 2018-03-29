Darsek (KED) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.00

Darsek (CURRENCY:KED) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Darsek has a market capitalization of $155,920.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Darsek was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darsek coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Darsek has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Darsek alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00539719 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006222 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000591 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003361 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00087269 BTC.

Darsek Profile

Darsek (KED) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2015. Darsek’s total supply is 19,121,455 coins. The official website for Darsek is ked.scificrypto.info.

Buying and Selling Darsek

Darsek can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Darsek directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Darsek must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Darsek using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Darsek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darsek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.