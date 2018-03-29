FY2018 EPS Estimates for Daseke Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Daseke in a research note issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Milby now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Daseke’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Daseke alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Daseke in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of Daseke stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 151,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,201. The stock has a market cap of $552.83, a P/E ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Daseke has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Charlton sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $799,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Daseke by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 324,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,428 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Daseke by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 144,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its stake in Daseke by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 407,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/daseke-inc-dske-to-post-fy2018-earnings-of-0-15-per-share-seaport-global-securities-forecasts-updated.html.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc is a consolidator of the flatbed and specialized transportation in North America that comprises 16 operating companies. It provides open deck transportation and logistics. The Company operates through two segments: Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The Flatbed Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally require the use of flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.