Dashcoin (DSH) Market Capitalization Hits $277,562.00

Dashcoin (CURRENCY:DSH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Dashcoin has a total market cap of $277,562.00 and $1,124.00 worth of Dashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dashcoin has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One Dashcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001500 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000655 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Dashcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2014. Dashcoin’s total supply is 17,574,970 coins. The Reddit community for Dashcoin is /r/Dashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dashcoin’s official Twitter account is @dashcoins. Dashcoin’s official website is dashcoin.info.

Dashcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Dashcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dashcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dashcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

