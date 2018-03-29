Datawallet (DXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $105,637.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Datawallet has a total market cap of $12.03 million and $105,637.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datawallet has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00720895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000657 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013389 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00145799 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00030649 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

