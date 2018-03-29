Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 6th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $235,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $225,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 139,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.56.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $298.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price target on PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

