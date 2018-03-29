DBV Technologies (DBVT) PT Set at $33.00 by Deutsche Bank

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) received a $33.00 price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.97% from the company’s current price.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $57.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

DBVT stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $50.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,007,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after acquiring an additional 977,491 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 3,604.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 978,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 952,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,797,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,738,000 after acquiring an additional 257,210 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 115,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

