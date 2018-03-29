De La Rue (DLAR) Price Target Cut to GBX 700 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

De La Rue (LON:DLAR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($9.81) to GBX 700 ($9.67) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s previous close.

DLAR stock opened at GBX 506 ($6.99) on Wednesday. De La Rue has a 52 week low of GBX 586 ($8.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 711.50 ($9.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $618.96 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.65.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures and delivers banknotes to customers across the world. The Company’s segments include Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates and banknote security components.

