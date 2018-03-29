Debenhams (DEB) PT Lowered to GBX 25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Debenhams (LON:DEB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 30 ($0.41) to GBX 25 ($0.35) in a research note published on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

DEB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Debenhams from GBX 45 ($0.62) to GBX 42 ($0.58) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.62) target price on shares of Debenhams in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Debenhams from GBX 40 ($0.55) to GBX 25 ($0.35) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Debenhams from GBX 44 ($0.61) to GBX 28 ($0.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reduced their target price on shares of Debenhams from GBX 25 ($0.35) to GBX 21 ($0.29) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Debenhams has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 31.15 ($0.43).

Shares of Debenhams (DEB) opened at GBX 22.04 ($0.30) on Monday. Debenhams has a twelve month low of GBX 25.46 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 55.60 ($0.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $328.81 and a PE ratio of 551.00.

In other news, insider David Adams acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £23,250 ($32,122.13). Also, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($70,116.05). Insiders have purchased 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,000 in the last ninety days.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company’s segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses.

