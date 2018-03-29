DECENT 1-Day Volume Tops $153,726.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00004894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and ChaoEX. DECENT has a market cap of $17.25 million and $153,726.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00119521 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019841 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012145 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029206 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001108 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, ChaoEX, HitBTC and BCEX. It is not presently possible to buy DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

