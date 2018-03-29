Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.19), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCPH. BidaskClub cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing drugs to improve the lives of cancer patients. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib. Its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform, inhibit the activation of kinases.

