Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at $1,005.18 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $834.60 and a 1-year high of $1,198.00. The firm has a market cap of $732,363.81, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 billion. analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,180.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/denali-advisors-llc-acquires-new-position-in-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.