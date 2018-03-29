Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 11,701 Shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.59% of Descartes Systems Group worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. BidaskClub downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ DSGX) traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,567. The stock has a market cap of $2,141.98, a PE ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 0.56. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.07 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

