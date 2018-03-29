Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 148.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,560 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.84% of Hub Group worth $13,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $7,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,959,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hub Group to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ HUBG) opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,461.15, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hub Group Inc has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $52.25.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 3.35%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC).

