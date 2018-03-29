Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Finish Line Inc (FINL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 787,163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.36% of Finish Line worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Finish Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finish Line in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Finish Line by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Finish Line in the 4th quarter valued at $4,108,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Finish Line in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Finish Line alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Finish Line from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Finish Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

Shares of Finish Line Inc (FINL) opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Finish Line Inc has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Finish Line’s payout ratio is currently -164.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Finish Line Inc (FINL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/deutsche-bank-ag-reduces-position-in-finish-line-inc-finl.html.

Finish Line Profile

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Finish Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finish Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.