Deutsche Bank Boosts Nasdaq (NDAQ) Price Target to $95.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.68.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13,644.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.36 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 19,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,546,938.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $520,918.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,932. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 264,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Nasdaq by 15.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,614,000 after purchasing an additional 151,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/deutsche-bank-boosts-nasdaq-ndaq-price-target-to-95-00.html.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.