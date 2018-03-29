Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €30.00 ($37.04) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.20 ($44.69) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.93 ($45.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($35.19) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €32.50 ($40.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.52 ($37.67).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA stock opened at €25.02 ($30.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,730.00 and a P/E ratio of 4.94. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €14.23 ($17.57) and a 52 week high of €31.26 ($38.59).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/deutsche-lufthansa-lha-given-a-30-00-price-target-by-sanford-c-bernstein-analysts.html.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.