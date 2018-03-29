Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €14.80 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.80 ($18.27) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DTE. Goldman Sachs restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($20.37) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS set a €19.50 ($24.07) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($23.46) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.60 ($22.96) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.82 ($20.77).

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) opened at €13.05 ($16.11) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($15.70) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($22.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $63,020.00 and a PE ratio of 17.64.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

