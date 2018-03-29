Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 3,857 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE DEO) opened at $135.11 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $113.67 and a 52 week high of $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.4232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

