Diageo plc (DEO) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc (NYSE DEO) opened at $135.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $113.67 and a 52 week high of $147.62.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.4232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Jefferies Group set a $157.00 price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Macquarie upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Natixis lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

