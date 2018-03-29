Dialog Semiconduct (DLGNF) & Inphi (IPHI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dialog Semiconduct (OTCMKTS: DLGNF) and Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dialog Semiconduct and Inphi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconduct $1.35 billion 1.43 $169.40 million $2.23 11.12 Inphi $348.20 million 3.62 -$74.90 million ($1.78) -16.40

Dialog Semiconduct has higher revenue and earnings than Inphi. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconduct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dialog Semiconduct has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inphi has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dialog Semiconduct and Inphi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconduct 0 4 0 0 2.00 Inphi 2 3 8 1 2.57

Inphi has a consensus target price of $39.93, suggesting a potential upside of 36.79%. Given Inphi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inphi is more favorable than Dialog Semiconduct.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconduct and Inphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconduct 12.62% 19.05% 16.25% Inphi -21.51% 5.39% 2.43%

Summary

Dialog Semiconduct beats Inphi on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconduct

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes standard and custom highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Home, LED solid-state lighting (SSL) and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion. The company offers power management products, including PMICs, PMIC and audio, sub PMICs, and chargers; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Bluetooth low energy solutions, home automation solutions, and wireless and voice IC solutions for DECT and 2.4 GHz radio frequency bands; and audio chips comprising audio codecs, PMIC and audio, audio amplifiers, wireless audio, and USB audio solutions. It also provides SSL and DC/DC backlight drivers with dimming control options for a range of applications; and multi-touch sensors to smartphones, notebooks, and IoT applications. In addition, the company provides AC/DC converter products for various applications, such as power adapters for portable electronics; and power supplies for networking equipment and home appliances. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a provider of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and datacenter markets. The Company’s solutions provide an interface between analog signals and digital information in systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment and datacenters. It is engaged in the design, development and sale of analog connectivity components that operate to maintain, amplify and manage signal integrity at high speeds in a range of applications. Its semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. The Company provides 25 gigabit (G) to 600G high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications market. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s product portfolio included products that had commercially shipped, products for which the Company had shipped engineering samples and products under development.

