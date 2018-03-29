Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.52 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $16.52 million and approximately $103,051.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $6.09 or 0.00081241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinsMarkets, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.74 or 0.04315610 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00054288 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00032384 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00019587 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00574781 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00076679 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00054035 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036007 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 2,711,384 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Diamond (DMD) combines the best from Bitcoin/Litecoin/Novacoin/Luckycoin/Florincoin, it uses both Proof of Work and Proof of Stake. This provides a excellent resistence to 51% attack. It also combines the random block feature from Luckycoin, making it the first coin in PoW/PoS category to use random blocks. This coin has very low transaction fees. It provides steady coin supply at 1 diamond per block for 8 years. It's SCARCE There will be only 4,38 million Diamonds created over the course of many decades, making this one of the most scarce electronic commodities. It's VALUABLE The moment you acquire Diamond it becomes an interest bearing asset with 50% return per year. The interest will be successively reduced over the coming years. It's SECURE Security lies at the core of Diamond. This means that transactions cannot be forged or altered while gaining an access to your account is practically impossible. It's BRAND Diamond is the brand you can trust. It is not only ideal for promoting your own business, but also a tool that can be utilised to engage your customers, taking your enterprise into another level. It's FAST Diamond network has been designed to be excellent for quick money transfers. Under one minute block times ensure unparalleled speed to conventional remittance and payment systems. It's ECOLOGICAL Proof-of-Stake approach not only dramatically reduces carbon footprint but also dramatically lowers electricity consumption making it environmentally friendly. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

