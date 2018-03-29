Digital Rupees (DRS) Trading 47.5% Lower Over Last Week

Digital Rupees (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Digital Rupees coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Rupees has a total market capitalization of $68,650.00 and $21.00 worth of Digital Rupees was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Rupees has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000318 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000263 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees Coin Profile

Digital Rupees is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digital Rupees’ total supply is 510,802,961 coins. Digital Rupees’ official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official website for Digital Rupees is www.digitalrs.me.

Buying and Selling Digital Rupees

Digital Rupees can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Digital Rupees directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Rupees must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Rupees using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

